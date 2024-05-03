Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AKR stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 216.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

