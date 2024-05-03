AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. AerCap updated its FY24 guidance to ~$9.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.200-9.200 EPS.

AerCap Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AerCap stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 301,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,210. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AerCap has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.54.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AER has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

About AerCap

(Get Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.