AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Trading Down 0.2%

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.78. 196,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 265,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $268.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85.

Get AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 5,173.6% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter.

About AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.