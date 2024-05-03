Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 26.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Kao acquired 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

