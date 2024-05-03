Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases Earnings Results

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.990-3.130 EPS.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock remained flat at $50.85 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $56.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

