Amalgamated Bank Has $19.23 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,480,000 after acquiring an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.63. 1,370,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,704. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.92 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,566 shares of company stock valued at $52,649,105 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

