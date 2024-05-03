Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 579,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,337,000 after acquiring an additional 290,134 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.34. 1,074,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.08 and its 200-day moving average is $257.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

