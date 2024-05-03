American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35), Yahoo Finance reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 248,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.92.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

