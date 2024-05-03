American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $88.25 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.