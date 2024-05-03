American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.53 to $5.73 EPS.
Shares of AEP opened at $88.25 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $92.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
