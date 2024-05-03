Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen updated its FY24 guidance to $19.00 to $20.20 EPS.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $32.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.29. 9,644,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.33. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.