APi Group (NYSE:APG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

APi Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APi Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,078. APi Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.