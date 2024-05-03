Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AROC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 184,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.
