Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Archrock Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.00. 184,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,233. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archrock has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archrock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

