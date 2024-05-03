Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
Ares Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ares Capital
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
