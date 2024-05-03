Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.94. 1,085,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,124. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARES

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $23,393,301.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 175,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $23,393,301.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 174,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $23,505,661.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,440 shares of company stock valued at $199,049,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.