Ashburton Jersey Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.8% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $472.51. 864,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293 shares of company stock valued at $137,656. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

