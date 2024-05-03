AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Announces Earnings Results

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60, Briefing.com reports. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. 404,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,267. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.