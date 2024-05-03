Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $32.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,769. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.51. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $739.28 million, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

