Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 260 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.83) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.77) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 138.90 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.05. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.98). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -448.06, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 36,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £49,785.52 ($62,536.77). Insiders own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.