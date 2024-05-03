Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY24 guidance to $9.05-$9.22 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.050-9.220 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $240.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.