Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $280.00 to $282.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADP. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.89. 1,491,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average is $239.13. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total value of $90,899.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,829 shares of company stock valued at $965,274. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $347,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,355,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

