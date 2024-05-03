Avista (NYSE:AVA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Avista updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.560 EPS.

Avista Stock Performance

Avista stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 514,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,878. Avista has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s payout ratio is 78.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avista

Avista Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.