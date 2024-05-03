Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

AXTA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,086. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

