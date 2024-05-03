Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.54

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 1647292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.