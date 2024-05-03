Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 2.5 %

BZH traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $27.69. 541,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.25. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 13.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 34.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 190,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth about $24,971,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

