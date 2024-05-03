Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 4,376 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.2% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 532,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,403,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,383. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

