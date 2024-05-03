Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 47.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Broadcom by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $15.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,227.61. 1,331,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $568.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,310.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

