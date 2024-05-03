BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.
BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. 885,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,154. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $810.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66.
In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
