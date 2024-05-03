Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $1,233.47. 1,217,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,874. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,310.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.