Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Price Target Lowered to C$163.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$170.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of TSE:CGI traded up C$0.90 on Thursday, reaching C$38.10. 5,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151. Canadian General Investments has a twelve month low of C$32.49 and a twelve month high of C$38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Canadian General Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

