Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

CPX traded up C$0.20 on Thursday, hitting C$36.05. 386,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

