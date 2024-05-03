Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.45.

Shares of TSE CPX traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.05. The stock had a trading volume of 386,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$33.90 and a 1-year high of C$46.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.27.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capital Power will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

