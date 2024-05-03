Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CVE. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.19.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVE traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,568. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.6887232 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total transaction of C$525,835.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,507. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

