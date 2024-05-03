CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on CGI from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$161.27.

Get CGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIB.A

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

GIB.A stock traded up C$2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$141.86. The company had a trading volume of 277,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,848. CGI has a 1-year low of C$127.73 and a 1-year high of C$160.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$149.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.