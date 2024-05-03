Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.67. 2,836,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,132. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chesapeake Energy

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.