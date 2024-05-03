Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Citizens Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.44.

Citizens Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that engages in the provision of retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

