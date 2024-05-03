Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market cap of $223.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIVB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.