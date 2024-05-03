Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 7.6%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. 3,428,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,554,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Compass from $2.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COMP

Compass Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.87.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.