CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.75. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 56,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

