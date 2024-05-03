DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Up 1.3%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18. Approximately 33 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

DB Gold Short ETN Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DB Gold Short ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DB Gold Short ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.