Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 543,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,483. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Featured Stories

