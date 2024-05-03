Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY24 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-5.050 EPS.

Edison International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EIX opened at $71.97 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

