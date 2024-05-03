Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,690 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $295,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $617,312,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth about $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $17.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $759.33. 1,721,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $721.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $414.31 and a one year high of $800.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 59.28% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

