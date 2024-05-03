Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $206,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $16.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $759.95. 1,669,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,777. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $414.31 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $722.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 59.28%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.