Energi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $910,547.93 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.27 million and $910,547.93 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00056523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014023 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 76,403,568 coins and its circulating supply is 76,403,017 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

