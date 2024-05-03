Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Equitable Stock Performance
NYSE EQH opened at $38.25 on Friday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.40.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.24%.
EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
