Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EQH opened at $38.25 on Friday. Equitable has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.24%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 181,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

