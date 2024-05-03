Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
EL stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
