Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.22 and a 200-day moving average of $138.23. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $210.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

