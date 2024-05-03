Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.37 billion for the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FNMA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 2,179,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,030. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.