Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Issues Earnings Results

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $37.37 billion during the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 12.43%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 2,179,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,030. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

