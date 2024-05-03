First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered First Capital Realty from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$18.08.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 232,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,595. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

