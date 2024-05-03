Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,350,360 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,360 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of PepsiCo worth $1,120,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.75. 987,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day moving average of $168.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

